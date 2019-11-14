FOX24 News at 7: NWA Holiday Market

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — We’ve got the perfect place for you to get a jump start on your holiday shopping.

Emily Fisher and Lacey Ledbetter join us this morning to talk about the NWA Holiday Market.

A shopping wonderland full of the season’s best gifts, décor, clothing, jewelry, health and beauty, food, repurposed, furniture, and much more.

The market will be located at Northwest Arkansas Convention Center located at 1400 S. 48th Street in Springdale.

It will be open on Friday, November 15 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.