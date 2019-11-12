FOX24 News at 7: Red Kettle Campaign begins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Tis the season for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.
We’ve got Captain Josh Robinett with us this morning to tell us about the initiative.
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, click here.
by: Gary GilbertPosted: / Updated:
RiverValley
During the Storm
Download NWA Weather Authority App
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Tis the season for the Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign.
We’ve got Captain Josh Robinett with us this morning to tell us about the initiative.
For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, click here.