FOX24 News at 7: Rockin’ Baker Academy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas bakery is working to change the lives of people in our community one loaf at a time.

We’ve got Daymara Baker and Daniel with us this morning to tell us about Rockin’ Baker.

Rockin’ Baker and Rockin’ Baker Academy were created by founder/CEO and chief foodie Daymara Baker for the purpose of empowering lives. Kneading together a fun community of changemakers, immersive entrepreneurial education, on-the-job skills training and some wit to taste, Rockin’ Baker is intent on breaking the cycle of poverty for families.

Rockin’ Baker sells European-inspired baked goods and gifts, all lovingly created by underserved yet deserving people on the path to self-sufficiency.

