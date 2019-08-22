FOX24 News at 7: SOAR NWA Festival

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new hot air balloon festival is coming to Fayetteville.

Kelly Sampson joins us to talk about SOAR NWA.

SOAR NWA is this Saturday, August 24, at Drake Field from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The inaugural SOAR NWA event will offer something for everyone, including a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), kids play area, beer garden, live music and various aeronautics activities.

For tickets to the event, click here. You can find the entire schedule for the event by clicking here.