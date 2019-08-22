FOX24 News at 7: SOAR NWA Festival

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A new hot air balloon festival is coming to Fayetteville.

Kelly Sampson joins us to talk about SOAR NWA.

SOAR NWA is this Saturday, August 24, at Drake Field from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The inaugural SOAR NWA event will offer something for everyone, including a variety of hot air balloon activities (weather permitting), kids play area, beer garden, live music and various aeronautics activities.

For tickets to the event, click here. You can find the entire schedule for the event by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!