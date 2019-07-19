Free back-to-school event to be hosted in Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — Free school supplies, other items and haircuts will be offered at an upcoming back-to-school event.

Students of Farmington, Greenland, Lincoln, Prairie Grove and West Fork and their families are invited to the event.

The Back-To-School Resource Fair will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Prairie Grove Elementary School, 801 Viney Grove Road.

Free backpacks containing school supplies, books, snack pack and personal care items will be given out. Also offered are free lunches and haircuts.

The event is hosted by Altrusa International of Washington County and their sponsors. This is the seventh year for the event, and more than 500 backpacks have been give out. More than 300 hair cuts and books have also been given.