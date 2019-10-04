Free breast cancer screenings to be offered in Fayetteville

The Washington Regional Cancer Support Home will offer free clinical breast exams and screening mammograms Saturday, Oct. 26

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — It’s estimated that 271,270 new cases of invasive breast cancer have been or expected to be diagnosed this year in women and men in the U.S., American breast cancer statistics.

The Washington Regional Cancer Support Home will offer free clinical breast exams and screening mammograms Saturday, Oct. 26 between 9 a.m. and noon to qualified individuals.

Qualification is based by age, income and physician recommendation, a news release states.

The release states that following mammography and imaging services for patients with no or limited insurance coverage are available through the Cancer Support Home’s ‘No Excuses Program’ and other financial assistance programs.

The examinations will be performed by physicians or registered nurse practitioners. Appointments are required. Call 521-8024 to reserve a time.

The Washington Regional Cancer Support Home is located at 1101 N. Woolsey Ave., but the screenings will be located at The Breast Center, a MANA Clinic, at 55 W. Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville.

The Breast Center has been designated a ‘Breast Imaging Center of Excellence’ by the American College of Radiology. The National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers accredits it.