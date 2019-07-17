1  of  3
Free community picnic in Fayetteville

by: Kate Jordan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A free, family-friendly picnic will be hosted in Fayetteville, Friday, July 19.

Everyone is invited and well-behaved pets are welcome.

The event will be 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the large pavilion at Walker Park.

Those with Community Resources will be serving hot dogs and cold drinks. Ice cream and snacks will be provided by Hiland Dairy and Little Debbie.

Representatives of more than 15 local organizations will be at the event to provide information about services they offer. City representatives will provide information to anyone interested about initiatives including single-use plastics.

The community picnic celebrates the community development block grant investments in the city.

