Free food pantry boxes set up in Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — Two new “free little pantries” are set up in Lowell.

You can find them right outside McClure Park.

Jodee McCord knows first-hand the struggle many families experience with food insecurity. Her family’s schedule makes it difficult to get to local food banks.

McCord hopes these blessing boxes will bring more access to those who struggle.

“Now, you can come up any time, day or night, whether its between jobs or between taking kids to soccer practice or t-ball or whatever. You have a minute that you can just step in and grab and be able to feed your family,” McCord says.

Food is donated by the local organization food fairies and other community members.