Free parking in Fayetteville on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — On Tuesday, December 24, and Wednesday, December 25, there will be no charge for parking in City parking lots or for on-street parking spaces within the Dickson Street Entertainment District and the Downtown Square Business District.

Paid parking resumes at 2 p.m. in the Dickson Street District at 8 a.m. in the Square District on Thursday, December 26.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan added this message, “City staff and I wish everyone a safe and happy holiday!”

