Free sports physicals offered through Northwest Health

Middle school and high school students who are required to have a sports physical may go to Northwest Health for a free physical. Physicals are available at 10 Northwest Health locations throughout Northwest Arkansas. 

The screenings started on May 15 and have been extended through Saturday, June 29 at any of the following locations:

  • Bentonville:  

Northwest Medical Plaza

Northwest Medical Plaza at Sugar Creek

  • Centerton: 

Northwest Primary Care

Northwest Family Medicine

  • Fayetteville: 

Northwest Medical Plaza – Wedington

  • Lowell: 

Northwest Family Medicine

  • Rogers: 

Northwest Medical Plaza — Pinnacle

Northwest Family Medicine – Tuscany Square

  • Springdale: 

Northwest Medical Plaza

Northwest Medical Plaza – Eastside

Appointments for the free sports physicals are not required, however, waiver forms must be signed by a parent or guardian for athletes under the age of 18. Waiver forms are accessible on the Northwest Health webpage. 

