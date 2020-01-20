Free tax help in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark (KFTA) — A new year means tax season is right around the corner.

If you made $69,000 or less in 2019, the IRS says you can get started using several Free File programs.

There are ten different options to choose from on its website.

However, that doesn’t mean you’ll get your tax refund early.

“The filing season doesn’t officially open until the 27th, so if you Free File, say this weekend, what the software company will do is hold onto your return and then transmit it to us immediately,” said Jodi Reynolds with the Internal Revenue Service

There are several free tax services in Northwest Arkansas, including the Care Community Tax Center and United Way.

United way is currently looking for qualified volunteers to help in its tax prep services.

The IRS will begin accepting 2019 returns on January 27.

The filing deadline is April 15.