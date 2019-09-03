Friends of Fayetteville Public Library hosting “fill a bag” sale

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Friends of Fayetteville Public Library will host a book sale next weekend.

The sale will take place on Saturday, September 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m and Sunday, September 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. in the library’s lobby and bookstore.

On both Saturday and Sunday, participants will have the opportunity to “fill a bag” at a cost of $5 per bag.

If participants do not wish to fill a bag, prices for both days will be:

  • 25 cents for pocket paperbacks
  • 50 cents for trade paperbacks
  • $1 for hardbacks
  • 50 cents for media

All proceeds from the sale will support the library.

