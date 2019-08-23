Frisco Festival in Rogers adds new experiences

The Frisco Festival has been going on for 35 years







ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — There are five new features at the popular Frisco Festival in Rogers.

The festival kicked off with the “Taste of Rogers Cocktail Party”. The party was hosted downtown.

Although that event has passed, there’s still time to take part in the fun.

Live performances, a community walk at Lake Atalanta, a 5k fun run, an outdoor adventure expo and experience workshops about art, food, music and the great outdoors are just a few of the many activities planned. There’s also a kids’ zone and street entertainment.

Jeff O’Neill with the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce said, “We thought what better way to get the local restaurants and catering companies in the area involved, and showcase what they’re proud of… so for us, it was a no brainer”.

The Good Life Experience is revamping the Frisco Festival happening downtown Thursday, Aug. 22 until Saturday, Aug. 24. It was created by the chamber of commerce to cater to people who have a variety of interests.

The Frisco Festival has attracted thousands for 35 years.





