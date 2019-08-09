Frisco Festival kicks off in Rogers in two weeks

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The 35th Annual Frisco Festival kicks off in two weeks in Downtown Rogers.

The festival kicks off on August 23. It will run until 10:00 p.m. Friday night and will include live music from ArkanSalsa & Son Sin Gnero along with dance performances from the Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas and Ballet Westside.

There will also be food trucks serving up a wide variety of food, an expanded Kids Zone and an assortment of vendors.

The festival picks up again on Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. with a mass community yoga session followed by a Zumba class. Vendor booths will be open by 10:00 a.m.

Chasing Pictures takes the stage at 5:00 p.m. followed by Jenna & the Soul Shakers and then end the night with JukeBoxx.

For a complete schedule, check out the website here.