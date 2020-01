FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Despite the cold weather, hundreds of people showed up to the Frozen Toes Run in Fayetteville on Saturday (Jan. 18).

Runners could choose between a 5K and 15K trail run at Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

“It’s healthy. It keeps me in the right state of mind, and again it’s a fun positive group of people to be around,” runner Matt Garrett said.

This is the fifth year of the Frozen Toes Run.