FSPD: Search for man suspected of credit card fraud

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Fort Smith police are searching for a man who they say fraudulently used a debit card.

Police said the card was used at the Zero Street Walmart.

The victim told police she didn’t realize she had dropped her card at another store, and by the time she realized it was missing, she was getting transaction notifications.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video at the store.

If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Fort Smith Detectives Bureau at 479-709-5116.

To be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, you may submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.