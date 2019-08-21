FSPD searching for individual who fired BB gun at McDonald’s drive-thru

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — Fort Smith Police need your help identifying an individual responsible for criminal mischief at the McDonald’s on Towson Avenue in Fort Smith.

On July 27, a white Honda Accord bearing AR 072 SOX was involved in an incident that occurred shortly after midnight. The suspect fires what appears to be a BB or pellet gun at the digital menu, then pulls up to the drive-thru window and fires once more, shattering the glass.

After receiving their order, the subject speeds off.

Please contact the FSPD at 479-709-5100 if you have any information that can help identify the driver and ask for the Detective Bureau.

To be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.