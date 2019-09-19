FSPD teams with Academy for National Night Out program

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — A River Valley police department is gearing up and giving back to local children for their annual National Night Out program.

The Fort Smith Police Department partnered with Academy Sports and Outdoors to give local kids clothes and supplies they need for the school year.

20 kids from the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club were given $100 gift card to the sporting good store to shop for apparel, footwear, and sports equipment.

“This is the best day ever, getting this, this, everything in here, is the best,” Angel Martinez says.

Academy also donated $3,000 to the Fort Smith Police Foundation for their service in the community.