Full day of events at Walmart NWA Championship

The Walmart NWA Championship presented by P&G continues in Rogers today.

Chris Frye is at Pinnacle Country club this morning to tell us about the first day of events.

The Walmart and Always Discover Green tent will open for its first day.

It features hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

The tent will also include crafts, snacks and a view on the 16th green.

The “Discovery Green: Where Steam Comes to Play” tent is open daily throughout the tournament starting this morning at 10, running until three p-m.

It’s free for anyone to attend.

The afternoon group of the Pro-Am will tee off beginning at noon to just after 2 p.m.

For a full list of events and schedule, click here.

