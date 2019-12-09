Funeral arrangements for Officer Stephen Carr announced

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The funeral arrangement for the Fayetteville police officer who was killed while in his patrol car at the police station on Saturday night, December 7, has been announced.

The Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department said visitation for Officer Carr will be at the University Baptist Church, 333 W. Maple St., Fayetteville, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 11.

Officer Carr’s funeral will be on Thursday, December 12, at 1 p.m., at Bud Walton Arena, 1270 Leroy Pond Dr. Fayetteville.

The services are open to the public.

In the same message, the Fayetteville Police Department also thanked “the outpouring of support from our citizens, community, and supporters nationwide.”