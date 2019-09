CHESTER, Ark. (KFTA) — Grab your friends and head to Chester for the Funky Junk Fest.

Funky Junk Fest will be hosted Sept. 13-14 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Front Street across from the Chester Country Cafe.

Admission is $1.

Crafts and food will be sold.

