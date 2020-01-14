Future flooding in McDonald County

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KSN) — The McDonald County Emergency Management is reminding residents to prepare for flooding this spring.

Last year the county saw more than 80 inches of rain.

The ground is still very saturated from last year’s rain.

That means it won’t take much to cause severe flooding.

Four to six inches of rain will cause road closures in McDonald county.

“We’ve already had you know between two and five here just in the last few days so we know the ground is extremely saturated and so you know if we don’t have drying period for quite a while then you know it’s good chance it will start flooding quicker than normal,” said Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management.

Sweeten said McDonald County residents can get flood warnings and alerts on their cell phones if they type in their zip code to the number 888-777.