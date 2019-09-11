Garfield man killed in two-car accident

Motorcycle versus car accident on Old Wire Road kills one

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — A Garfield man was killed Tuesday afternoon after a two-car accident in Benton County.

Randall James Jr., 50, was traveling east on US Highway 62, approaching the North Old Wire Road intersection on his motorcycle.

A car was initially driving north on North Old Wire Road and turned left onto US Highway 62.

The car failed to yield to the motorcycle and the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the car, according to the preliminary crash report.

James Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to the hospital with injuries.