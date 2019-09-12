Garfield man pleads not guilty in toddler’s death

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A 25-year-old Garfield man entered a not guilty plea to capital murder for the September 2018 death of a toddler, according to Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith.

Joshua Anderson has been in the Benton County Jail held without bond since August 19, 2019, in connection with the death of 23-month-old Sephylia Fuls.

The report states that on Sept. 4 Anderson was at the Chapel Ridge Apartments with the child while the child’s mother went to the store to buy beer. It was at the apartment where Sephylia was found unresponsive.

The child was taken to Northwest Medical Center where she later died, according to court documents.

An autopsy was done by the Arkansas State Crime Lab in Little Rock. The child’s injuries included a lacerated liver and lung, fractured ribs, skull, and cerebral edema. The crime lab doctor ruled Sephylia’s death as a homicide.

Anderson’s next court date is October 29, 2019.