Gary Sinise honored with award from Congressional Medal of Honor Society for helping veterans

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (WGHP)— Gary Sinise received a special honor for all of the support he has given to veterans.

Sinise is known to many for his beloved role as Lieutenant Dan in “Forrest Gump,” which won the Best Picture Oscar.

He was given the Patriot Award at the Reagan Library in California.

The Patriot Award is the highest honor given by the Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

Ever since Sinise got the role of Lieutenant Dan, he has been volunteering to help veterans.

He established the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2010 with the goal of making the lives of veterans easier.

“Even though he’s a Vietnam veteran, I have just met hundreds, if not thousands, of wounded who have some affinity with what Lieutenant Dan has gone through, because they’re going through the same thing themselves,” Sinise said.