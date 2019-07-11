Gas line damaged in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — A damaged gas line has caused traffic to be diverted on County Line Road.

The damaged line is in the 200 block of West County Line Road.

Those traveling in the area will need to take alternate routes because part County Line Road will be closed while technicians repair the line. Those with Black Hills Energy said they think it’ll take up to six hours for repairs.

As of 4:20 p.m. Thursday, July 11, gas services weren’t disrupted. If anyone smells natural gas, they’re asked to leave the vicinity immediately, dial 9-1-1 immediately and also call the Black Hills Energy emergency line at 800-694-8989.