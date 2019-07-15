Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Gas prices continue to rise in Arkansas

Fox 24
Posted: / Updated:
Gas-prices-jpg_157702_ver1_20180412055101-159532

Arkansas gas prices have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.43/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,826 stations.

Gas prices in Arkansas are 8.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 16.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $2.19/g today while the most expensive is $2.99/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.19/g while the highest is $2.99/g, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $2.01/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.48/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.79/g today. The national average is up 11.4 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back a few years:

July 15, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)
July 15, 2017: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)
July 15, 2016: $1.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
July 15, 2015: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

For more information on gas prices throughout the United States, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss