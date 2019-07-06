Gentry man in jail after pulling gun on sister

GENTRY, Ark. (KFTA) — A 27-year-old Gentry man is in jail after pulling a handgun on his sister during an altercation on Friday.

Gentry police say Luis F. Salinas is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, interference with emergency communications, and obstructing governmental operations.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Gentry police responded to 104 South Little Avenue in the city for a disturbance call involving weapons.

Upon arriving at the scene, police discovered an unconscious female lying in the driveway of a residence.

Officers determined that the woman had not been shot, but had merely fainted after a gun discharged.

Witnesses at the scene said Salinas pointed a handgun at his sister, Blanca Gomez, during an altercation.

Their brother, Tomas Gomez, tackled Salinas and attempted to wrestle the gun from him. During the struggle, the gun fell to the ground and accidentally discharged, witnesses said.

No one was hit by the bullet, and Salinas picked up the weapon and fled from the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing Salinas enter his apartment at 117 South Little Avenue. After several failed attempts to make contact with Salinas by knocking on the doors and windows of the residence, Benton County SWAT team was called to the scene.

The SWAT team made entry into the apartment and took Salinas into custody without incident.