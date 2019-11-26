Gentry police arrest 3 accused of shooting home

GENTRY, Ark. (KFTA) — Gentry police have arrested three in connection with a drive-by shooting that happened Nov. 18.

No one was injured in the matter.

Bryant Rector, 18, and two teens were arrested in Bentonville Friday, Nov. 22. The teens will not be identified due to their ages.

Rector faces charges including discharging a firearm within city limits, breaking or entering and possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver.

An investigation began after a resident reported pellets from a shotgun were found all over the front of a home.