Getting the ‘bugs’ out of your bed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Between family visits and getaways, germs may not be the only thing you need to worry about bringing home.

Be on the lookout for ‘bed bugs.’

The bugs are known for hitch-hiking and can travel on you and your items.

Pest control company Terminix just released the top 50 bed bug infested cities for 2019.

Philadelphia, New York, Dallas-Fort Worth, Indianapolis and Cincinnati top the list.

Closer to home, Little Rock comes in at number 23 and Fort Smith at 30.

If you are staying in a hotel here’s what to do to not take the ‘bugs’ home according to Terminix Branch Manager Hal Johnson.

“I would remove all the linens from the mattress. If they have a cover over the box spring, I would remove that as well. Do a real thorough inspection of the bed, the bed frame, furniture in the room as well.”

As for your clothes, don’t put them in the drawers’ in the hotel room, keep your suitcase off the floor and bed, and when you are back home, wash and dry your clothes immediately.

Don’t put your suitcase under your bed, instead put it in a plastic bag or keep it in the attic or garage.

Head to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to learn more about ‘Cimex lectularius.’