Gifting a pet this holiday season

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KFTA) — If you’ve been wanting to adopt a pet, now may be a perfect time.

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter is hosting its Bring Them Home For Christmas promotion.

Until December 31, you can adopt a dog or cat from the shelter and get free medical services from the All Pets Animal Hospital.

“These animals have already been displaced. They’ve been living out on their own,” said shelter manager, Laurie May. “It’s time for them to have a home where they know where they’re going to be cared for and loved just as a human wants a home to be in.”

While the idea of a cute puppy under the tree on Christmas morning sounds exciting, there is a right and wrong way to gift a pet this holiday.

May said, first, make sure the recipient wants a pet in the first place. They have to be aware of the work and time it takes to care for an animal.

Next, May suggests paying the adoption fee and then letting the person choose their own dog or cat. That way, they’re able to bond before going home.

May said when done correctly, a pet can make a positive impact on your life.

“A lot of times people want an animal for therapy,” May said. “When you can come home from a hard day and pet on your loved one, it kind of takes this stress away.”

Bring Them Home For Christmas runs until December 31 at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. To get medical services, take proof of adoption to the All Pets Animal Hospital in Rogers or Bentonville.