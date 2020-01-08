Girl Scouts launch new cookie with inspiring messages

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Calling all cookie fans! The Girl Scouts Diamonds are back for cookie season and this year the organization is expanding its line of sweet treats. Introducing the new Lemon-Ups cookies.

The crispy bites are packed with bold lemon flavor and a new twist featuring inspirational messages on each cookie. Some of the empowering phrases include “I’m a leader” and “I’m a Go-Getter”. The Girl Scout cookie program also holds a significant purpose for troops across the region as it’s about much more than just cookies.

Troop Leader Sarah Livengood stopped by Fox 24 to share all of the latest happenings and talked about the skills girls gain from the cookie program. Troops learn everything from goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Pre-order for Girl Scout cookies start on Friday, January 10th and booth sales begin on Friday, February 21st. To find cookies near you, click here.