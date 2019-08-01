GlitchCon event to be held in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Everything from anime, sci-fi, fantasy, pop culture, cosplay, and gaming. It will all be under one roof during the annual Glitchcon event to be held at the Springdale Convention Center, from Friday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 4th.

The three-day multi-genre fandom convention will feature industry guests, vendors, diverse panels, and performers. Glitchcon owners Terra and Jamey Massey stopped by Fox 24 to share some of the highlights of this year’s event.

Tickets for Glitchcon are available at the door and range from $40 to $45. For more info on Glitchcon 2019 and a full schedule, visit the event website.