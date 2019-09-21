Global climate protests reach Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — From the steps of the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. to the courthouse in Washington County, millions took part in global climate protests on Friday.

Three days before the United Nations is scheduled to hold an emergency climate summit in New York, activists from around the world rallied together to call on government officials to prioritize the climate crisis.

Close to 50 people in Fayetteville joined the effort on Friday.

Joy Fox, who participated locally in the protests, is urging others to make a change.

“I’m here responding to millions of people around the world, especially the youth, because they understand their future is literally endangered,” said Fox.

Another protest is scheduled for next Friday, September 27.