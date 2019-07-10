Goats cleaning up local city

Breaking News
Kate Jordan

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Goats are cleaning up the city.

What are known as “the greedy goats” are eating invasive plants at Wilson Park. Anyone interested in seeing the goats may do so between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. until Saturday.

Connie Rieper-Estes and Jason Estes said they’ve brought their goats to the park for 14 years.

“Goats are a very green way to clean up an area, and Fayetteville is a very green town… it just kind of works out,” Connie explained.

Jason said the goats enjoy getting out.

“When you occupy their brains, they’re a lot easier to keep up with. Goats are like toddlers. If you don’t give them something to do, they get bored easily,” he added.

