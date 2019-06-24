Godsmack coming to Walmart AMP

Godsmack is extending their current world tour and will be at the Walmart AMP on Sunday, October 6.

The rock band will be joined by Halestorm. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 28.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $79.50 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

In-person purchases can be made at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, or at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers. Hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, July 5.