Golftoberfest 2019 held in Fayetteville

FOX24
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas golfers came together for a cause on Saturday.

Golftoberfest 2019 aims to fund scholarships for low-income single parents to create brighter futures through education.

The event benefits the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas. The organization works to help single-parent families become financially stable and independent, by providing direct financial assistance to low- income single parents who are pursuing a career-related course of study to gain employment to meet the basic needs of their families.

Similar to a traditional tournament, four-person teams played 18 holes with a shotgun start on Saturday at the Gator Golf mini-golf course.

Win or lose, all participants walked away with a goodie bag, t-shirt, and the satisfaction of knowing they helped the Northwest Arkansas community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win Homepage Banner

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss