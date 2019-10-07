Golftoberfest 2019 to be held in Fayetteville KNWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. —(KFTA) The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas is gearing up to score a hole-in-one for a good cause. The organization will host its ‘Golftoberfest 2019’ event on Saturday, October 12, at Gator Golf in Fayetteville.

The event benefits the Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas. The organization works to help single-parent families become financially stable and independent, by providing direct financial assistance to low- income single parents who are pursuing a career-related course of study to gain employment to meet the basic needs of their families.

Executive Director Tyler Clark and Outreach Manager Katie Marie Glenn joined Fox 24’s Tavares Jones to share more about the event and an upcoming application deadline for the organization’s spring scholarship.

The unique event features a shotgun start, hole-in-one contest with prizes, lunch, and participant goody bags and event t-shirts. Tee times are at 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with awards presented after each flight. For a complete schedule of events, click here.