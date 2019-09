The event also blurs the lines between Art and Fashion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — One of the hottest events in Northwest Arkansas is upcoming and tickets are now available.

Ticket prices range between $30 to $150.

The event is scheduled 6:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Drake Field, 4500 S. School Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.

NWA Fashion Week will spotlight some of the best styles from some of the best, most fashion-forward boutiques in Northwest Arkansas. Styles will range from Ready-to-Wear daytime looks to Avant-Garde.

