Goshen police officer injured in pursuit

GOSHEN, Ark. (KFTA) — A Goshen police officer was involved in an accident while pursuing a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. this morning, Officer Michael Freeman with Goshen police attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 45 in Goshen.

The vehicle immediately fled when Officer Freeman activated his emergency lights. A short vehicle pursuit ensued before Officer Freeman’s patrol vehicle left the roadway, rolling end over end, and landing in a wooded area north of Highway 45.

Radio communications were lost as a result of the crash and initial attempts to reach Officer Freeman by phone were unsuccessful. Washington County Dispatch did eventually establish phone communication with Officer Freeman but he was unable to relay his exact location due to being injured and dazed.

Responding agencies included the Washington County Sheriffs Office, Elkins Police Department, and Fayetteville Police Department and they located Officer Freeman.

Central EMS and Goshen Fire Department responded and Officer Freeman was eventually removed from the patrol vehicle and transported to Washington Regional Medical Center.

Officer Freeman sustained multiple injuries and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects have not been located as of this time.