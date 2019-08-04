Breaking News
Police: Suspect, 9 others dead, 26 injured Oregon District in mass shooting

Gov. Hutchinson decries ‘evil of white supremacy’ in response to Texas shooting

Fox 24

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fox24 Live Stream

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss