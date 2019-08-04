Gov. Hutchinson decries ‘evil of white supremacy’ in response to Texas shooting

KNWA
by: Heath Higgs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson took to Twitter on Sunday to respond to the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.
As a federal prosecutor I saw the evil of white supremacy. Its influence diminished but now we see a resurgence. In El Paso, there are two stories: the evil of the shooter & the love & help of the city. America must embrace El Paso’s compassion & collectively rebuke this evil.— Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) August 4, 2019
As a federal prosecutor I saw the evil of white supremacy. Its influence diminished but now we see a resurgence. In El Paso, there are two stories: the evil of the shooter & the love & help of the city. America must embrace El Paso’s compassion & collectively rebuke this evil.