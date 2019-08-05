Gov. Hutchinson seeks clemency for convict from Fayetteville

The man was convicted in Perry County during 2001

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A Fayetteville man among others may possibly be pardoned by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Hutchinson announced Monday, Aug. 5, that he plans to grant 15 pardons and one commutation.

Robbie E. Harris of Fayetteville was convicted in Perry County during 2001 of third-degree carnal abuse. The governor stated that all terms of his sentence have been completed and that Harris hasn’t violated any other laws.

Carnal abuse, according to state law, is when a person commits carnal abuse in the third degree if, being twenty or older, the person engages in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with another person who is not their spouse and is less than sixteen.

Third-degree carnal abuse is a Class D felony for the first offense, a Class C felony for the second offense, and a Class B felony for the third and subsequent offenses, according to state law.

Those possibly being pardoned have completed their sentences, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements, and have paid all fines given as part of their sentences, according to the governor’s office.

There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on then notices before final action is granted.

Others possibly being pardoned were convicted of aggravated robbery, robbery, attempted robbery, carrying a weapon, cocaine possession, possession other controlled substances including methamphetamine, forgery, violating the state hot check law, theft of property, third-degree battery, burglary, breaking and entering, grand larceny, according to the governor’s office.

Two men were convicted of aggravated robbery. Hutchinson said he intends to grant a commuted sentence for one of the men. The other is possibly being pardoned.

Marvin L. Akins was convicted in 1981 of aggravated robbery. Hutchinson said he intends on commuting his sentence from life to making him immediately eligible for parole.

An additional 42 clemency requests were denied, according to the governor’s office.