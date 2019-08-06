Governor, Attorney General denounce white supremacy, call for action

Rogers, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas leaders are calling for action against hate crimes after multiple mass shootings over the weekend.

Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge have both expressed their disdain for white supremacy and violence stemming from hate.

Now, Governor Hutchinson is pushing for legislation that will allow law enforcement to come down harder on those committing hate crimes.

“White nationalism has absolutely no place in the Natural State and absolutely no place in America,” said Rutledge.

After one of the mass shootings over the weekend was found to be linked to white supremacy, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is asking the community to step up.

“Anyone who feels unsafe, whether African Americans, Latinos, any Arkansans, any Americans; if you feel unsafe, let us in law enforcement know. We want to work with you,” she said. “If you see something, say something.”

At the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association Summer Conference, Governor Hutchinson announced he’s also taking action.

He said, “People should not be targeted for who they are.”

He’s pushing to enhance the penalty for crimes targeted at people for their race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation.

“Arkansas needs to pass this legislation to send the strongest signal possible that we’re not going to tolerate that type of hate,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Aside from hate crime legislation, Hutchinson acknowledges the fact some lawmakers are also pushing for red flag laws.

He said, “It still remains a challenge to be able to have the type of legislation that protects due process rights and constitutional rights, but at the same time is able to take a firearm away from somebody that clearly poses a great risk to themselves or have threatened others.”

The governor said he has yet to see a law he can sign on to, but will work to find a consensus with other lawmakers.

He also mentions one of three mass shooters have some sort of mental health issue, emphasizing the importance of the state’s crisis stabilization centers.

“Our county jails are backed up, our criminal justice system is crowded,” he said. “The crisis stabilization unit allows a law enforcement officer to divert someone with a serious mental challenge over to a stabilization unit to get the mental health services they need.”

He said there’s no better time than now to make the Natural State a safer place.

Governor Hutchinson said, “With the level of challenges that we see, with acts of hate, with acts of violence in our society, it’s time that we did this.”