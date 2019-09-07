Governor Hutchinson Announces Fall 2019 Computer Science Tour of Arkansas Schools

BETHEL HEIGHTS, (KFTA) - The city of Bethel Heights will have it's day in court later this month.

A preliminary hearing with the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission has been scheduled for Sept. 26. This comes after the Director of the Department of Environmental Quality determined one of the city's wastewater treatment plants violated the Arkansas Water and Air Pollution Control Act. The city is facing $101,200 in fines.