FARMINGTON, Ark. (KFTA) — An open house will be hosted tonight, Thursday, Aug. 15 at the new Farmington Sports Complex and Cardinal Stadium.

Junior high and high school football teams will play in red and white scrimmages beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tours of the new $16 million stadium and sports complex will be offered.

Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is $5 per person.