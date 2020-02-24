Gravette city leaders looking to hear from residents

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas city wants to hear from its residents as it plans for the future.

Gravette is hosting a town hall meeting as a way for city leaders to share their plans for the coming years. It will also give residents a chance to meet the ones making the decisions.

Mayor Kurt Maddox said several developers are looking to build in the area, which could make it a more commercial society.

This could directly affect Hiwasse, which came into Gravette in 2012 as an agricultural town.

Maddox says it’s important for everyone to make their voices heard.

“When plans get made and new ordinances and resolutions are passed, if you don’t have your input, then you kind of get stuck with what’s done,” Maddox said.

A big focus moving forward is to properly deal with the growth happening in the area.

“We’ve been told by the state highway department to get ready,” Maddox said. “When you three exits off of a brand new bypass, you’re a bedroom community to Bentonville, you’re going to grow no matter what. So our job is to prepare for that.”

The meeting takes place Monday, February 24 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hiwasse Community Building (13690 Fire House Lane, Hiwasse, AR 72739). It’s open to the public. You are encouraged to bring any questions and suggestions.