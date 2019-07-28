Gravette Fire Department hosts training exercise

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — Firefighters in small Northwest Arkansas towns are now more prepared to handle search and rescues in large buildings. Gravette’s Fire Department hosted a training session for that particular area of expertise Saturday.

Firefighters pretended they were responding to an active warehouse fire with missing people inside. Smoke machines and mannequins stood in as realistic substitutes.

David Orr, Gravette’s fire chief, said the situation was unique because training isn’t generally so realistic.

“To be able to smoke up some area that big and show them just how disorienting that can be [is great],” Orr said. “Having this building, it’s just not an area that typically you’d get to play in.”

Firefighters from Bella Vista, Maysville and Decatur all joined in for the training.