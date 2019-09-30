Gravette police investigating a murder-suicide

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KFTA) — Police in Gravette responded to a call about shots fired at the 1000 block of Rocky Dell Rd. NE.

The call was made on Thursday, September 26, by a family member, according to police. When officers arrived they found two victims in the home who were both dead.

The man has been identified as Michael Sales, and the woman as Evelyn McGraw. A gun was found at the scene and police believe it was used in the crime.

The investigation is ongoing and Gravette PD is working the case as a murder-suicide.

The bodies have been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab.





