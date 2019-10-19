‘Great Value’ pork, turkey products recalled due to salmonella risk

FAYETEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — George’s Prepared Foods is recalling approximately 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty products that may be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Friday.

Affected products include:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of ready-to-eat food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.