Greenland getting the green light for grant money

GREENLAND, Ark. (KFTA) — Cities are getting the green light to use some grant money around Northwest Arkansas.

Recycling is on the up swing in NWA and some communities have asked for and received grant money for their recycling programs.

Greenland was one of those places.

The committee, giving the grant money, is funding more than $20,000 for Greenland to expand the roof at its recycling center, according to Greenland Mayor Bill Groom.

He said Greenland takes good sorted products to the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District.

However, other cities recently have said they have issues with residents not sorting properly, but Mayor Groom said that is not the case in Greenland.

“Our citizens are sorting that stuff and getting the milk jugs where they need to be, and the glass where they need to be, and the cardboard where it needs to be,” he said. “They are doing that all on their own,”

After the roof is built to expand the center’s capacity, Mayor Groom said they will add sides as needed as they have funds for them.

It will be an ongoing project, but he said at the end it should be able to last Greenland at least 15 years.

Mayor Groom said the secret to the center’s success is communication and he is very proud of the residents’ good work.